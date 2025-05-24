Odisha CM Majhi orders Vigilance probe into massive illegal mining in Sundargarh district

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday ordered a Vigilance investigation into the large-scale illegal mining in Hemgir and Koida tehsils of Sundargarh district. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed by the anti-corruption bureau to probe the case.

On April 4, a team of Sundargarh administration had detected massive illegal coal inside Telendihi revenue forest. Subsequently, unauthorised coal mining was unearthed in Ratansara and Bhograkachhar forests.

The administration found illegally-mined pits and coal dumps besides an unauthorised brick kiln with above two lakh finished bricks in Bhograkachhar forest.

On April 18, the chief minister sent Steel and Mines minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia to the illegal mining sites and asked them to submit a report.

The two ministers had visited around a dozen illegal mining sites and had discussed the matter with the mining and forest officials. Announcing the decision, steel and mines minister Jena said that the chief minister is known for taking a strong stand against corruption, particularly in mining activities. Jena said the action reflects the state government’s policy of zero tolerance towards any form of corruption.