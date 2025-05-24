Senior cops discuss crime control, measures to prevent road accidents in Odisha

ROURKELA: Officials of the western range of Odisha Police discussed measures to control crime, tackle Maoist activities, curb road mishaps and strengthen policing at a meeting here on Friday.
Held under the chairmanship of the DIG (western range) Brijesh Rai, the meeting was attended by Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani, Sundargarh SP Pratyush Diwakar, Keonjhar SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagdu, Rourkela superintendent of railway police (SRP) PC Badajena, special branch additional SP Sangram Tudu and other senior officers of the three police districts.
Rai said in tandem with the special branch, the district police would work to avoid possible eruption of any law and order situation. The district police would also work in coordination with the GRP to avoid jurisdictional issues and ensure protection of railway properties.
The DIG said, “We hope to cut down road mishaps by 30-35 per cent from July to December this year. Detailed project reports have been prepared to achieve the targets in the three police districts.”
Necessary feedback would be provided to the NHAI and other road construction agencies on the need to correct engineering faults and damaged roads causing mishaps, ensure identification of black spots and display of signages.
He further informed that there is no movement of Maoists in Odisha side of the border under the jurisdiction 0f Rourkela police district. Rourkela police is in regular touch with its West Singhbhum counterparts in adjacent Jharkhand and anti-Maoist operation would be launched based on need or intelligence.
He said Rourkela shares porous forest border with the Maoist hotbed of West Singhbum. But it is not the same with Sundargarh police district which shares border with adjacent Chhattisgarh. Due to topography disadvantage, there is no report of Maoist infiltration from Chhattisgarh side.
Police have initiated measures for detection of illegal immigrants, especially from Bangladesh, for appropriate action. The meeting also discussed implementation of regular crime control measures, status of undetected cases and arrest of fugitives with execution of non-bailable warrants, Rai added.