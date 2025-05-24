Senior cops discuss crime control, measures to prevent road accidents in Odisha

ROURKELA: Officials of the western range of Odisha Police discussed measures to control crime, tackle Maoist activities, curb road mishaps and strengthen policing at a meeting here on Friday.

Held under the chairmanship of the DIG (western range) Brijesh Rai, the meeting was attended by Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani, Sundargarh SP Pratyush Diwakar, Keonjhar SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagdu, Rourkela superintendent of railway police (SRP) PC Badajena, special branch additional SP Sangram Tudu and other senior officers of the three police districts.

Rai said in tandem with the special branch, the district police would work to avoid possible eruption of any law and order situation. The district police would also work in coordination with the GRP to avoid jurisdictional issues and ensure protection of railway properties.

The DIG said, “We hope to cut down road mishaps by 30-35 per cent from July to December this year. Detailed project reports have been prepared to achieve the targets in the three police districts.”