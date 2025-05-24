Three private education institutes fined for defacing Odisha government buildings

JEYPORE: The Jeypore municipality authorities on Friday imposed penalty on three educational institutions for defacing government establishments by sticking banners and posters for commercial purpose.

Sources said, the private educational institutions have been using the walls of government establishments, especially schools and colleges, for luring students to their campus which evoked resentment among the residents. The walls of Vikram Deb University were particularly defaced by the posters and banners of the private institutions.

Taking cognisance of the issue, Jeypore sub-collector-cum-municipality executive officer A Sasya Reddy ordered three private educational institutions to remove the banners and posters immediately and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each for disfiguring public property.

The institutions are Royal Junior college, Times Degree College and Ganesh Coaching Centre. Reddy informed media that the institutions were first asked to remove the posters and banners but they did not respond. However, if they repeat the violations, stringent action will be taken by the administration.

Meanwhile, the municipality has urged the private agencies to seek permission for sticking banners and posters in public places and assured to provide permission as soon as they apply.