Transport departments warn against unauthorised use of vehicle beacons in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The state government has asked the Odisha Police and three other departments to issue suitable instructions to the subordinate offices under their administrative control against using beacons on their vehicles without approval.

The direction came following allegations regarding use of single coloured red, amber light and multi-coloured flickering lights by field functionaries, who are not authorised to use them.

Principal secretary of the Commerce and Transport department Usha Padhee said, “There have been restrictions on use of single colour amber/red light as per the provision U/R 108 (4) of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, relating to use of multi-coloured flickering light.”

So far, the Transport Commissioner’s office, authorised to issue permission, has not received any request from any department for grant of permission to use such lights on the official vehicles.

“In case the vehicles are used for the purposes as specified in the guidelines of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, then they should use the multi-coloured light with due permission in the shape of a sticker from the Transport Commissioner,” the letter to the departments stated.