Heavy rains lash Koraput district, normal life disrupted

JEYPORE: Pre-monsoon showers lashed three blocks in Koraput district with around 152 mm of rainfall recorded over the past 20 hours. Such rainfall was hardly seen in the district in May over the past one decade.

Sources said, heavy downpour began on Saturday evening affecting Lamtaput, Borigumma, Koraput and Dasmanthpur blocks, bringing normal life to a standstill. Lamtaput recorded the highest rainfall at 80 mm, followed by Koraput with 45 mm.

The downpour created led to inundation of the roads in Lamtaput. Shops and vegetable stalls in low-lying areas of the block headquarters were submerged in rainwater.

Power disruptions lasted several hours and vehicular movement between Koraput district and Andhra Pradesh was affected during the rain. District emergency department officials said no casualty or major property damage was reported.