LoPAR to induce heavy rains in many parts of state this week

BHUBANESWAR : A low pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around Tuesday and is expected to trigger heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The national weather forecaster has predicted heavy rainfall in some places of the state between Tuesday and Saturday. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Koraput districts on Tuesday and Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Wednesday.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Some parts of Odisha will receive heavy rainfall from Tuesday onwards under the influence of the low pressure area. We are closely monitoring the weather system.”

The regional met office has forecast light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activity in many parts of the state between Monday and Friday. Squally weather with wind speeds exceeding 45 kmph may prevail along and off Odisha coast on Thursday and Friday and sea condition is likely to remain moderate to rough during this period, it said.

In view of the situation, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea from Wednesday and along and off Odisha coast from Thursday. Meanwhile, some places in the state witnessed rainfall activity on Sunday under the influence of the upper air trough running from east-central Arabian sea to north Odisha. Paradip received 35.4 mm rainfall and Rayagada 31 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on the day.