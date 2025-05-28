Dengue fear in Odisha's Chhatrapur village after minor’s death

BERHAMPUR: Death of a minor boy allegedly due to dengue in Bada Aryapalli under Chhatrapur block of Ganjam district has sparked panic in the village.

The deceased was identified as 13-year-old Mohit Kumar Sahu (13) of Golasahi in Bada Aryapalli. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where he succumbed on Sunday. Reportedly, Mohit’s brother Rohit is also infected with dengue and currently undergoing treatment in the private hospital. Besides, another eight persons of the village have been hospitalised with similar symptoms.

Sources in the vector borne diseases control (VBDC) unit said as per the death certificate issued by the Bhubaneswar-based private hospital, the boy succumbed to septicemia. Another two villagers are undergoing treatment in the same hospital but have tested dengue negative. Similarly, five villagers are admitted to a private hospital in Berhampur.

On Monday, a health team led by medical officer of Chhatrapur community health centre Dr Swadhin Kumar Rath visited the village to raise awareness about dengue prevention.

Rath said a coordinated awareness drive has been launched in the village. Besides, a door-to-door survey has been initiated.

The team collected water samples from different spots of the village for tests. Health officials have asked villagers to use clean water and go to the hospital if they show symptoms like fever, body ache or rashes.