Hardcore Maoist carrying Rs 4 lakh bounty on head lays down arms in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A hardcore Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs 4 lakh on his head surrendered before Rayagada police on Tuesday.

Police identified the Maoist as Bijay Punem alias Ajay of the Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagavali (BGN) division of the banned CPI (Maoist). Bijay is a native of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh. At the time of surrender, he was carrying a pistol, eight rounds of ammunition and a walkie talkie.

Rayagada SP S Swathi Kumar said Bijay was a member of the BGN division’s Ghumsar area committee and wanted in several cases. He was involved in multiple Maoist activities including armed encounters with security forces in Odisha’s Kandhamal district and neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

The SP said Bijay joined the CPI (Maoist) in 2009. After receiving initial training, he worked as a personal security guard for Modem Balakrishna alias Manoj. He was promoted to area commander member in 2014 and worked for the BGN division. In 2024, he came to Odisha and took leadership of the Ghumsar area committee.

However, Bijay faced various difficulties including mental torture from top Maoist leaders, food and water scarcity, and frequent operations by the security forces. He also faced language barriers and differences within the Maoist camp, which led him to surrender, said Swathi.

The SP further said Odisha government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy has been instrumental in encouraging Maoists to give up violence and join the mainstream. Under the policy, surrendered Maoists receive financial assistance, housing support, education and vocational training to help them become self-reliant. Steps would be taken to provide the assured facilities to Bijay, she added.

Bijay has reportedly told police that his wife and others in the banned outfit would surrender soon.