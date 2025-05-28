Orissa HC grants one-month bail to rape accused to marry complainant

CUTTACK: When a relationship emerges from mutual familiarity between individuals close in age, and where there is no material to suggest abuse of position intimidation or exploitation, the prosecutorial lens must be realigned with compassion and realism, the Orissa High Court has opined, while granting one-month bail to an accused involved in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO Act) in order to facilitate his marriage with the complainant.
Hamid Sha (26), allegedly had physical relationship on promise of marriage with the complainant since 2019, when she was 16 years old. He had terminated her pregnancy in 2020 and 2022 while allegedly forcibly continuing sexual relation with her. A case was registered against him at the Niali police station on her complaint in 2023.
Sha, who has since been in custody, had sought interim bail for six months. Advocate Kshirod Kumar Rout representing him submitted that following the intervention of certain local gentries and well-wishers of both the petitioner and the complainant, the matter has been amicably resolved between the parties.
Rout further stated that while the families of both sides have mutually agreed that the petitioner shall marry the complainant, the former has expressed consent to this arrangement and undertaken to solemnise the marriage upon his release.
Taking it on record, Justice SK Panigrahi said the allegations, though serious in their statutory framing, arise out of a consensual relationship between two individuals who are very close in age and shared a personal bond prior to the filing of the present case and do not prima facie exhibit characteristics of force, coercion or exploitation.
“The possibility of reconciliation, the familial understanding now reached, and the future prospects of both parties further tilt the balance in favour of extending temporary liberty without compromising the integrity of the ongoing investigation or the dignity of the prosecutrix,” Justice Panigrahi observed in his order.
“It is directed that the petitioner (Hamid Sha) be released on interim bail for a period of one month reckoning from the date of his actual release on interim bail by the trial court in the aforesaid case on such terms and conditions as deemed just and proper by it,” Justice Panigrahi accordingly ordered.
“The petitioner shall surrender before the trial court on or before the exact date of completion of interim bail period,” he added.