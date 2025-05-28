Orissa HC grants one-month bail to rape accused to marry complainant

CUTTACK: When a relationship emerges from mutual familiarity between individuals close in age, and where there is no material to suggest abuse of position intimidation or exploitation, the prosecutorial lens must be realigned with compassion and realism, the Orissa High Court has opined, while granting one-month bail to an accused involved in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO Act) in order to facilitate his marriage with the complainant.

Hamid Sha (26), allegedly had physical relationship on promise of marriage with the complainant since 2019, when she was 16 years old. He had terminated her pregnancy in 2020 and 2022 while allegedly forcibly continuing sexual relation with her. A case was registered against him at the Niali police station on her complaint in 2023.

Sha, who has since been in custody, had sought interim bail for six months. Advocate Kshirod Kumar Rout representing him submitted that following the intervention of certain local gentries and well-wishers of both the petitioner and the complainant, the matter has been amicably resolved between the parties.