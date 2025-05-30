BJP Mahila Morcha leader, son go missing as bus carrying 10 passengers plunges into Teesta river in Sikkim

BHUBANESWAR: A bus carrying at least 10 passengers, including six from Odisha, plunged nearly 1,000 feet into the Teesta River in north Sikkim on Thursday night. Sources said BJP Mahila Morcha’s State General Secretary Itishree Jena and her son went missing after the accident.
Four other passengers travelling in the bus are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sikkim’s Mangan district. Transport department officials said another five tourists from Odisha were travelling in a bus behind the ill-fated vehicle. A total of 11 tourists from Oupada in Jajpur district were travelling in two buses, they added.
The tourists were reportedly from West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura and other parts of the country. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the incident and immediately dispatched a team to Sikkim to assist the affected people from the state.
After receiving information that there were many passengers from Odisha in the bus, the Chief Minister held discussions with the Sikkim government regarding the rescue, treatment and their return journey to the state. He ordered a special team of officials to leave for Sikkim, the Chief Minister’s Office posted on X.
Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, also took to X and said, “I have learnt that there were many Odia passengers in the bus that met with an accident in Teesta River in Sikkim. May the Almighty grant the family the fortitude to face such adverse times. I wish the victims of the accident a speedy recovery.”
Additional Commissioner Transport Dipti Ranjan Patra and Bhubaneswar RTO-I Bikash Choudhury left for Sikkim earlier in the day to facilitate the treatment of the injured persons and their smooth return to the state