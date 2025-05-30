BJP Mahila Morcha leader, son go missing as bus carrying 10 passengers plunges into Teesta river in Sikkim

BHUBANESWAR: A bus carrying at least 10 passengers, including six from Odisha, plunged nearly 1,000 feet into the Teesta River in north Sikkim on Thursday night. Sources said BJP Mahila Morcha’s State General Secretary Itishree Jena and her son went missing after the accident.

Four other passengers travelling in the bus are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sikkim’s Mangan district. Transport department officials said another five tourists from Odisha were travelling in a bus behind the ill-fated vehicle. A total of 11 tourists from Oupada in Jajpur district were travelling in two buses, they added.

The tourists were reportedly from West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura and other parts of the country. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the incident and immediately dispatched a team to Sikkim to assist the affected people from the state.