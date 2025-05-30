CBI detains ED officer for taking bribe in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday evening detained a senior officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly accepting a huge amount of bribe from a miner.

Sources said a deputy director-ranked officer of the central agency’s Bhubaneswar zonal office was nabbed while he accepting the gratification from the mine owner. He was immediately whisked away to the CBI office here for questioning.

While the CBI neither confirmed nor refuted the claims, sources said, the ED officer had reportedly demanded lakhs of rupees regarding a case against the complainant which was earlier registered by the agency. Sources said the officer has been posted in Odisha since the last few years.

Sources also pointed out that ED earlier this year conducted raids at the miner’s property in Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal over financial irregularities.

The miner had informed the CBI about the matter, following which the agency laid a trap and nabbed the ED officer whose questioning is underway.