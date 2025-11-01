CM Majhi performs groundbreaking ceremony for Odisha's first compound semiconductor unit

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has taken another step forward in its mission to emerge as an advanced electronics and semiconductor hub with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi performing the groundbreaking ceremony of the state's first compound semiconductor manufacturing unit, at Info Valley-II on Saturday.

As approved by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the compound semiconductor fabrication and assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) facility by SiCSem Private Limited will be set up at an estimated capital investment of Rs 2,067 crore.

The semiconductor unit will create 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. With an annual capacity of 60,000 wafers along with a packaging capacity of 96 million units, the facility will manufacture critical components for electric vehicles, missiles, defence systems, railways and renewable energy.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said Odisha's development journey in the semiconductor sector is getting stronger.

"What used to take years earlier is now being completed in months. That is the speed and power of New India. After Bengaluru, Odisha is emerging as the new electronics and IT capital of India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving ahead in all missions from chip to ship. Odisha is creating a new story of self-reliance in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing," he said.

The state government, Majhi said, has consistently focused on developing future-ready sectors through dedicated policies in semiconductors, electronics, AI and emerging technologies, making Odisha one of India's most investment-friendly destinations.

"Odisha is deeply committed to building a strong, self-reliant and technology-driven economy. We are creating a seamless ecosystem for investors through progressive policies, skill development, modern infrastructure and industry-academia collaboration," he said.

SicSem has already set up a research and innovation centre at IIT-Bhubaneswar with an investment of Rs 64 crore. Union Railways, IT and I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also approved a 'NAMO semiconductor laboratory' at the IIT with an investment of Rs 5 crore from his MP LAD fund.

"These labs will provide students more opportunities for research on semiconductors," Majhi said.

The chief minister said Odisha is going to play a major role in the success of the Prime Minister's semiconductor mission.

"At New Delhi, two more companies have also signed MoUs to set up semiconductor units in Odisha. In the coming days, the two companies will invest about Rs 3,000 crore and create thousands of job opportunities," he added.

Attending the event virtually, Vaishnaw said the prime minister's dream is coming true with Odisha emerging as the gateway to the East. He announced that the NAMO semiconductor laboratory coming up in IIT-Bhubaneswar will be set up by integrating industry and education with modern technology.

Electronics and IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, principal secretary of IT Vishal Dev, managing director of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd Ranjit Pendurthi, MD of SiCSem Pvt Ltd Guru Thalapaneni, CEO of Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd Jennifer Walls were present.