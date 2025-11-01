Orissa HC slams Berhampur SP over his comments on poll petition, seeks explanation

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday directed the superintendent of police (SP), Berhampur, to submit an explanation regarding his alleged public remarks on an ongoing election petition pending before the court.

The direction came from the single judge bench of Justice Sashikanta Mishra while hearing an election petition filed by a voter Manoj Kumar Panda, challenging the election of BJP MLA K Anil Kumar from the Berhampur Assembly constituency. During the proceedings, the petitioner filed an affidavit alleging that he was forcibly detained and interrogated by police about the election petition.

According to the affidavit, on October 22, while returning from the railway station to his house, three police personnel without uniform forcibly picked him up in a police vehicle and took him to police barracks where they detained him till October 24 and interrogated him about the election petition, particularly asking him why he had filed the plea against the sitting MLA.

The court directed that the affidavit be kept on record and ordered that copies of it and the day’s order be served upon additional government advocate AR Dash to obtain necessary instructions and apprise it accordingly.