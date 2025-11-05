Engineer held for unnatural sexual act with nine schoolboys in Odisha

Police said in the evening, the accused again reached the school hostel and lured the boys to the under-construction toilet. Taking advantage of the secluded spot, he reportedly touched the private parts of the minors at around 7 pm. Senapati also threatened the boys not to disclose the matter to anyone.

On Monday, the nine students narrated their ordeal before school headmistress Sebati Mohanta who immediately lodged an FIR in the local police station. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and detained Senapati for interrogation. Subsequently, he was arrested.

The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail was rejected, police added.