Polling begins peacefully in Odisha's Nuapada, 14.99 per cent turnout recorded till 9 am

NUAPADA: Polling for the Nuapada Assembly by-election began at 7 AM on Monday amid tight security arrangements across 358 polling booths in the constituency.

By 9 AM, voter turnout was reported at 14.99%, with polling proceeding smoothly and peacefully in all areas.

A total of 2.53 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 14 candidates contesting in this by-poll.

Voting is being held under the close watch of polling and security personnel, with 47 booths identified as sensitive due to their location in remote and Maoist-affected areas. Helicopters were deployed earlier to transport polling teams to these booths located inside the Sunabeda Sanctuary.

According to election officials, polling so far has remained peaceful with no major incidents reported. However, presiding officer of Kuliabandh Booth (36), Dhananjay Mallick has been suspended on allegations of violation of voter secrecy and disciplinary action has been initiated against him.

Voting will continue till 4 PM in sensitive booths and till 5 PM in other areas. Counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.