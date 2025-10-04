Nuapada town reels under severe waterlogging

NUAPADA: Relentless rains over the past 24 hours left several areas of Nuapada town waterlogged on Friday. The town received 148.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.
The worst affected was Ward no. 5 which has around 120 houses. Rainwater was reportedly flowing nearly three feet over the streets and lanes, leaving residents trapped and disrupting access to essential services.
Residents blamed structural issues for the waterlogging. “Earlier, there used to be a pond here where rainwater naturally flowed, preventing waterlogging. Over the years, the pond has been filled, but the drainage system was never upgraded. That’s why this situation repeats after every downpour,” alleged a local.
Frustrated by the lack of timely action, another resident Jhasketan Panda said, “Our lanes are completely submerged, and daily life has come to a halt. Despite repeated complaints, the administration has not done anything to prevent this situation. We feel completely abandoned.”
Contacted, assistant engineer of NH division Sapan Behera said estimate for a new 2 km drainage system leading up to Silda nullah has already been submitted and is pending approval.
Meanwhile, heavy rains flooded the Palsada bridge over Jonk river and cut off the vital Boden-Khariar route, forcing local authorities to suspend all traffic on the road to prevent accidents. Sources said the rising water level of Jonk has sparked flood fear in nearby settlements, and residents have been warned to exercise caution.
The flashflood in the river has taken a severe toll on agriculture, inundating over 200 acre of farmland in Kandetara and Malapada villages of Komna block. Paddy fields nearing harvest have been submerged, leading to premature shedding and rotting. Cotton and maize crops are reportedly affected by fungal infections due to excessive moisture, leaving farmers grappling with significant losses.
Nuapada district recorded 532 mm of rainfall in the last three days with Komna block receiving 197 mm in the past 24 hours.