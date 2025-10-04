Nuapada town reels under severe waterlogging

NUAPADA: Relentless rains over the past 24 hours left several areas of Nuapada town waterlogged on Friday. The town received 148.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The worst affected was Ward no. 5 which has around 120 houses. Rainwater was reportedly flowing nearly three feet over the streets and lanes, leaving residents trapped and disrupting access to essential services.

Residents blamed structural issues for the waterlogging. “Earlier, there used to be a pond here where rainwater naturally flowed, preventing waterlogging. Over the years, the pond has been filled, but the drainage system was never upgraded. That’s why this situation repeats after every downpour,” alleged a local.

Frustrated by the lack of timely action, another resident Jhasketan Panda said, “Our lanes are completely submerged, and daily life has come to a halt. Despite repeated complaints, the administration has not done anything to prevent this situation. We feel completely abandoned.”