Union Minister Vaishnaw unveils extension centre of NIELIT at Balasore

BALASORE: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the extension centre of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) at Balasore through virtual mode on Thursday. The inauguration marks a historic milestone in expanding access to digital education, advanced skilling and IT-enabled opportunities for the youths of Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, Vaishnaw, who is also the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, said the Balasore extension centre of NIELIT will transform the region into a hub of digital talent, creating new opportunities in IT and emerging technologies. “This initiative reflects the government’s vision of building a digitally empowered and self-reliant India,” he said.