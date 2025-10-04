Union Minister Vaishnaw unveils extension centre of NIELIT at Balasore

BALASORE: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the extension centre of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) at Balasore through virtual mode on Thursday. The inauguration marks a historic milestone in expanding access to digital education, advanced skilling and IT-enabled opportunities for the youths of Odisha.
Speaking on the occasion, Vaishnaw, who is also the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, said the Balasore extension centre of NIELIT will transform the region into a hub of digital talent, creating new opportunities in IT and emerging technologies. “This initiative reflects the government’s vision of building a digitally empowered and self-reliant India,” he said.
Attending the event, Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi encouraged students to embrace the vast opportunities offered through this initiative, underlining the importance of digital empowerment for rural and semi-urban youths. The centre will serve as a talent hub for northern Odisha, enabling youths to contribute to India’s growing digital economy, he said.
The newly-inaugurated extension centre at Balasore is part of NIELIT’s nationwide initiative to strengthen outreach in inspirational and underserved districts. It will offer industry-driven, job-oriented training programmes in areas including the IT O-Level certification, course on computer concepts, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data entry and office automation, Internet of Things (IoT) training and cyber security, data science, embedded systems and semiconductors.
Equipped with digital classrooms, virtual labs and advanced learning modules, the centre will ensure that the talented youths of Balasore gain future-ready skills and enhanced employability.