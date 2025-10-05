Cuttack administration advised to develop GIS-based application for Balijatra

BHUBANESWAR: Development commissioner Anu Garg on Saturday asked the Cuttack district administration to develop a mobile app to make people aware about the facilities available and ensure emergency assistance needs during Balijatra fair, to be held from November 5 to 12.

Reviewing the preparations at Lok Seva Bhawan here, she stressed utmost importance to the safety of visitors. The government expects a footfall of around 70 lakh people during the week-long trade fair.

Garg asked officials to make provisions of multiple exit and entry points and more visible glow-sign boards and signages mentioning the route chart of exit and entry keeping in mind quick dispersal of crowd in case of emergency. “A user-friendly GIS-based web application dedicated to Balijatra needs to be developed to equip visitors with necessary information about the rich history of the festival and the arrangements including traffic, parking, exit and entry and essential services,” she said.