Cuttack administration advised to develop GIS-based application for Balijatra

BHUBANESWAR: Development commissioner Anu Garg on Saturday asked the Cuttack district administration to develop a mobile app to make people aware about the facilities available and ensure emergency assistance needs during Balijatra fair, to be held from November 5 to 12.
Reviewing the preparations at Lok Seva Bhawan here, she stressed utmost importance to the safety of visitors. The government expects a footfall of around 70 lakh people during the week-long trade fair.
Garg asked officials to make provisions of multiple exit and entry points and more visible glow-sign boards and signages mentioning the route chart of exit and entry keeping in mind quick dispersal of crowd in case of emergency. “A user-friendly GIS-based web application dedicated to Balijatra needs to be developed to equip visitors with necessary information about the rich history of the festival and the arrangements including traffic, parking, exit and entry and essential services,” she said.
Cuttack collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde informed that a website on Balijatra is available for various information related to the fair. The Commissionerate Police is also making necessary arrangements for traffic management and crowd control.
A free shuttle service will be provided by the CRUT for travel from Trisulia and Jobra to Balijatra ground. Various sub-committees have been formed to regularly review and make necessary arrangements for the smooth management of the historic fair.
This year, an attractive mechanised boat display has been planned on the banks of Mahanadi. The boat will revive the memory of ancient maritime trade. For this, three temporary jetties will be installed on the banks of the river and the Silver City Boat Club will be beautified.
Meanwhile, preparations are underway to allocate 1,670 stalls to local traders and business entities in the fair. Last year, Balijatra generated a business of around Rs 200 crore, while the turnover of ORMAS Pallishree Mela was Rs 50 crore alone.