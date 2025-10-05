Six held for kidnapping of school kid in Rourkela

ROURKELA: Rourkela police on Saturday arrested three youths on charges of kidnapping and assaulting a school student. Meanwhile, three juveniles, aged 16 and 17, who were also involved in assaulting the student, were sent to observation home.

The incident took place on September 26 in front of a school under Sector 7 police limits. The footage showed the accused assaulting the victim, who was in his school uniform, with fists, slaps, and kicks before forcibly taking him away on a two-wheeler.

Police swung into action on Friday after a video clip showing the kidnapping and thrashing of the student went viral on social media. Inspector-in-charge of Section 7 police station RK Patra said the accused are Md Shamim (19), Md Kasif (21), and Sheikh Taidul (19). Efforts are underway to trace three to four others involved in the crime, he added. The accused have been booked under various sections for kidnapping, assault, criminal intimidation, issuing life threats, and use of criminal force.

Preliminary investigation suggests the incident stemmed from a post made by the victim in his school’s WhatsApp group, which was forwarded to the assailants by another student, who is believed to have instigated the attack.