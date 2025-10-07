Male acquaintance rapes married woman in Odisha

ROURKELA: Three persons were detained by the RN Pali police on Tuesday after a married woman claimed one of them raped her along the railway tracks near a Road Over Bridge on Monday night.

Police said that the preliminary investigation revealed the 25-year-old victim is a married working woman having two kids.

The investigation added that on Monday night, she was having a bout of alcohol with a male acquaintance along the railway track. The victim was raped by her male acquaintance, and shortly after, another friend of the accused reached the spot and tried to rape her. However, she screamed for help and escaped. She also complained to the police station.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani on Tuesday informed accused of raping her and attempting to rape her, and another person present on the spot as a spectator was also detained and questioned.

The SP said the investigation is underway and based on the findings, appropriate actions would be taken. Efforts were underway to conduct medical examinations of the victim and the accused person.