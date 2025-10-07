Odisha CM’s visit to bypoll-bound Nuapada politically motivated, alleges BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD targeted Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for his visit to Nuapada district to announce projects worth Rs 1,100 crore hours before the imposition of the model code of conduct in the Assembly constituency for the by-election. The bypoll is scheduled on November 11.

Addressing a media conference here, BJD vice-president Sanjay Das Burma, president of Biju Mahila Janata Dal Snehangini Chhuria and Jaleswar MLA Ashwini Kumar Patra said the CM’s Nuapada visit amidst disturbances in Cuttack city and the SI recruitment scam was very fortunate.

“An unprecedented situation has emerged in Cuttack city which the government failed to control. Similarly, the administration’s careless attitude toward recurring landslides in Gajapati district is deeply concerning,” the BJD leaders said adding, the SI recruitment scam has shaken the conscience of the state.

“In this situation, the chief minister’s election campaign in Nuapada shows his insensitivity and detachment from the suffering of the people,” they said.

Alleging that the sudden visit to the district before announcement of the by-poll was politically motivated, the BJD leaders said it was an attempt to mislead the people of Nuapada.