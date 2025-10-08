Explore beyond academics, CM Majhi tells school kids

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday exhorted students to explore various fields beyond academics such as sports, dance, music and arts, which offer great opportunities to grow and succeed in life.

Addressing the centenary celebration of Barendra Krushna Government High School at Banki in Cuttack, the chief minister further advised students not to long for only government jobs, stating there are vast opportunities beyond that.

“In our studenthood, there were limited options beyond government job. Now the time has changed. Parents and teachers should support students in finding their comfort zone and not force them into specific career paths like medicine or engineering. Successful career choices extend beyond these fields and opportunities are now boundless,” Majhi said.

Stating that education is integral to Indian culture and the only path from ignorance to knowledge, he stressed that adapting to the changing society requires embracing new education systems and ideas. “Realising this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the National Education Policy-2020 which the state government adopted promptly as it ensures quality education for students.