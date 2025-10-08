Explore beyond academics, CM Majhi tells school kids

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday exhorted students to explore various fields beyond academics such as sports, dance, music and arts, which offer great opportunities to grow and succeed in life.
Addressing the centenary celebration of Barendra Krushna Government High School at Banki in Cuttack, the chief minister further advised students not to long for only government jobs, stating there are vast opportunities beyond that.
“In our studenthood, there were limited options beyond government job. Now the time has changed. Parents and teachers should support students in finding their comfort zone and not force them into specific career paths like medicine or engineering. Successful career choices extend beyond these fields and opportunities are now boundless,” Majhi said.
Stating that education is integral to Indian culture and the only path from ignorance to knowledge, he stressed that adapting to the changing society requires embracing new education systems and ideas. “Realising this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the National Education Policy-2020 which the state government adopted promptly as it ensures quality education for students.
This policy aims to transform the state’s education system,” the CM said. Asserting that the state government is committed to develop primary education, he informed that a record allocation of Rs 31,000 crore has been made in the current budget. This accounts for 14.2 per cent of the total budget and 3.9 per cent of GSDP, placing Odisha among the top states spending over 14 per cent on education.
“Around 44,433 teaching positions will be filled up within three years and Rs 12,000 crore spent on school infrastructure,” Majhi said announcing `1 crore from his discretionary fund for an auditorium and assured support for all necessary infrastructure development.
Describing the centenary celebration of Barendra Krushna High School as a milestone marking a century of enlightenment, he emphasised that the institution is not just a school but a movement empowering local communities through education, instilling self-respect and awareness.
The chief minister further asked the district administration to submit a report with necessary documents fulfilling the condition required for according Banki NAC the status of a municipality. Later in the day, he offered his prayers at the Charchika temple.