Odisha directs three districts to include driver training centres in DMF rules

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has directed collectors of three districts to make provisions in the guidelines of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) rules for establishment of Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR).

Principal secretary of Commerce and Transport Usha Padhee has asked collectors of Angul, Koraput and Sambalpur to include IDTR in the list of projects to be taken up under DMF rules.

The department had earlier submitted a proposal to the Planning and Convergence department to allow construction of IDTRs in these districts out of DMF funding. Accordingly, the P&C department has also instructed to send the proposals to the DMF Trusts of Angul, Koraput and Sambalpur for taking up the projects as per Odisha DMF Rules, Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) guidelines and other norms issued from time to time.

Sources said the IDTRs would be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore each. As per a scheme notified for financial support to the states for setting up of IDTRs, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) will provide financial assistance of Rs 17.25 crore per IDTR.

While the Transport department has already submitted a proposal to the MoRTH for financial assistance for construction of IDTRs, the three districts have been urged to sanction funds from the DMF to start the construction at the earliest.

“Once the fund is received from the MoRTH, it will be recouped to the DMF concerned. Only the excess amount of around `8 crore will be borne out of the DMF funds,” Padhee intimated the collectors.

As per accident data, most of the road mishaps in the state occur due to the fault of drivers. Since there is an acute shortage of trained heavy motor vehicle (HMV) drivers in the state, the government has decided to set up more IDTRs to bridge the gap. So far, four IDTRs have been set up and the drivers who passed out from these institutes have maintained an accident-free record, Padhee added.