Certain groups trying to sully Odisha’s image: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: With the BJP government facing tremendous heat over the alarming rise in crime and violence in the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday alleged certain vested-interest groups and anti-social elements were trying to tarnish Odisha’s reputation as a peaceful state.

Taking a review of the law and order situation in the state in the wake of the recent communal violence in Cuttack city followed by the cold-blooded murder of a BJP leader in Berhampur, at Lok Seva Bhawan here, the chief minister asked the state police to remain in high-alert and keep tab on such elements to prevent any untoward incidents.

He directed the police administration to closely monitor anti-social elements and suspicious persons across the state in view of upcoming Kali Puja and Diwali festivals along with Balijatra.

“The state is known for its peace-loving people but certain groups are attempting to sully its image with malicious intent. Such forces need to be dealt with a firm hand,” Majhi said with a stern message to the state police that any laxity will not be tolerated.