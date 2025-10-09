Certain groups trying to sully Odisha’s image: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: With the BJP government facing tremendous heat over the alarming rise in crime and violence in the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday alleged certain vested-interest groups and anti-social elements were trying to tarnish Odisha’s reputation as a peaceful state.
Taking a review of the law and order situation in the state in the wake of the recent communal violence in Cuttack city followed by the cold-blooded murder of a BJP leader in Berhampur, at Lok Seva Bhawan here, the chief minister asked the state police to remain in high-alert and keep tab on such elements to prevent any untoward incidents.
He directed the police administration to closely monitor anti-social elements and suspicious persons across the state in view of upcoming Kali Puja and Diwali festivals along with Balijatra.
“The state is known for its peace-loving people but certain groups are attempting to sully its image with malicious intent. Such forces need to be dealt with a firm hand,” Majhi said with a stern message to the state police that any laxity will not be tolerated.
The meeting was informed that the situation in Cuttack has returned to normal, with curfew lifted and internet services restored. The chief minister emphasised that despite the improvement, the police must remain vigilant and avoid complacency, ensuring intensified patrolling and force deployment in sensitive areas of the city.
Majhi further stressed the need for police officials to engage with community leaders to restore social harmony in the city. After a clash broke out between two groups during immersion procession, he had appealed the citizens to not fall prey to provocation or rumours and work together to preserve the city’s legacy of brotherhood.
The chief minister expressed grief over the murder of advocate and party social worker Pitabasa Panda in Berhampur and directed police authorities to swiftly apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice.
The meeting was attended by advisor to the chief minister Prakash Mishra, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, additional chief secretary, Home department Satyabrata Sahu, DGP YB Khurania, principal secretary to the CM Saswat Mishra and senior police officers.