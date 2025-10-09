Woman dies, son critical after truck hits bike in Rourkela

ROURKELA: A woman was killed and her 24-year-old son suffered critical injuries after a trailer truck hit their motorcycle on state highway-10 near Garposh chowk under Kutra police limits in Sundargarh district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Dileshwari Das (42) and her son Ajay of Gopalpur in Hemgir block. Sources said Dileshwari had been to Rourkela to see the body of her brother who died at a hospital. She was returning home with her son when the mishap took place at around 8 am.

Investigation officer of Kutra police station Ashutosh Mohanty said the mother-son duo was travelling towards Hemgir with Ajay riding the motorcycle. To avoid a pothole on the highway, the son suddenly turned the bike to his left following which the speeding trailer truck coming from behind hit their two-wheeler. The woman died on the spot. Ajay suffered grievous injuries in the mishap and was rushed to a hospital at Rourkela for treatment.

Following the mishap, irate locals of Kutra staged road blockade at the mishap site for about two hours to protest the damaged condition of the state highway. They demanded safety measures to prevent frequent mishaps on the road. The blockade was lifted after local officials rushed to the spot and held discussion with the agitators.

The errant truck driver, Nitish Kumar (22) of Bihar, was arrested and produced in court. The deceased’s body was handed over to her family after autopsy. An unnatural death case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, Mohanty added.