Hours after girlfriend dies by suicide, youth ends life by jumping into reservoir in Odisha

JEYPORE: Hours after his girlfriend died by suicide, a 22-year-old youth of Sunabeda reportedly ended his life by jumping into Kolab reservoir in Koraput district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Bishal Kumar Pradhan of DP Camp area under Sunabeda Town police limits.

Sources said Pradhan’s 18-year-old girlfriend of the same area reportedly hung herself inside her house when her family members were away on Wednesday evening. On being informed, Sunabeda police along with a scientific team reached the spot for investigation.

When Pradhan got to know about the girl’s death in the night, he could not bear the loss. The youth went to Kolab dam and reportedly jumped into the reservoir. On Thursday, police recovered his body from the reservoir with the help of fire services personnel.

IIC of Sunabeda Town police station Susuma Kanhar said two separate unnatural death cases have been registered in this connection. “It is believed that both the deceased were in a love relationship. We are probing the cases from all angles. Investigation is underway and the exact reason behind the suicides will be ascertained after inquiry,” the IIC added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Tele MANAS counsellors at:14416 (OR) 1800-89-14416)