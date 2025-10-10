Immersion clash: Three more held, helplines issued in Odisha

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Thursday arrested three more persons for their alleged involvement in the group clash that occurred during the Durga idol immersion ceremony on October 3.

The arrests were made following house-to-house raids in Hatipokhari area of the city. With this, the total number of arrests made so far in connection with the incident has gone up to nine.

Two ACPs, three IICs and other police personnel conducted the raids amid deployment of Central Armed Police Force in the locality to prevent any untoward incident during the investigation. “We have taken the group clash incident very seriously.

The investigation has been expedited. Earlier, six persons had been arrested and today three more were apprehended in connection with the clash during the immersion ceremony. They have been forwarded to court. Several houses were searched on the day,” said ACP Girija Chakraborty.

Similarly, 23 persons have so far been arrested in connection with the violence which occurred during the rally by VHP protesters against the immersion clash, on Sunday evening. “We are closely examining the videos that show anti-social elements breaking and burning shops and pelting stones at police. Basing on the videos, some youths have been arrested and a manhunt is on to nab the others involved,” said a senior police officer.