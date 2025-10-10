PM Modi to lay stones for fish market in Bhubaneswar, aqua park in Sambalpur

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stones for a state-of-the-art wholesale fish market at Pandara in Bhubaneswar and an integrated aqua park at Hirakud in Sambalpur district on October 11 (Saturday).

This was informed by Union minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday during a meeting with Agriculture ministers of all states through video conference from New Delhi.

Chouhan said the prime minister will virtually address the nation from New Delhi and launch the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana. Modi will also interact with farmers on the occasion. The programme will be live telecast at all Krishi Vigyan Kendras in the state.

“The central government has launched several schemes to ensure food security in the country, provide nutritious food to the people and increase farmers’ income through higher productivity of food grains. More than 50 lakh farmers and farmer producer organisations (FPOs) of the country will benefit from this initiative,” the Union minister stated.

Chouhan further added that the country has produced a record quantity of vegetables and food grains as compared to the previous years. He called for self-reliance in the production of pulses and oilseeds.

The proposed modern fish market in the city will be constructed at a cost of `60 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Deputy chief minister-cum-minister of Agriculture KV Singh Deo and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development minister Gokulananda Mallik attended the virtual meeting from Lok Seva Bhawan. Principal secretary, Agriculture, Arabinda Padhee, director of Agriculture, Shubham Saxena, and senior officers of the Agriculture and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development departments were also present.