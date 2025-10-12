Protest seeking separate district tag for Rourkela

ROURKELA: Amid speculations of bifurcation of the Sundargarh parliamentary constituency in the upcoming delimitation exercise, residents of Rourkela on Saturday staged demonstration seeking separate district status for Rourkela and expeditious execution of pending development proposals.

The protest, organised by several apolitical groups along with trade union Hind Mazdoor Sabha, took place at Bisra square. The agitators submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi through the office of the Rourkela ADM in this regard.

The protestors said Rourkela should be made a separate district with an unreserved Lok Sabha constituency. Other key demands included prompt execution of projects such as the construction of an outer ring road around Rourkela, formation of the Greater Rourkela Municipal Corporation and riverfront development for Brahmani, Sankh and Koel.

They also reiterated long-standing demands including establishment of an ESIC medical college and super specialty hospital, upgradation of the Rourkela Government Hospital into a medical college with super specialty services, and creation of a separate railway division under the East Coast Railway. They sought immediate commencement of the Rourkela airport expansion for Code 4C operations as previously announced by the chief minister.

Besides, the protestors called for upgrading the Government Autonomous College in the city into an affiliating university to bring colleges from nearby areas under its umbrella. They expressed frustration that Rourkela and Bonai sub-division, despite contributing significantly to the state exchequer, were ignored in the last state budget.

Accusing the government of showing step-motherly attitude towards the region, the agitators said if their demands were not addressed soon, they would intensify their agitation.