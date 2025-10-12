Self-styled godman and associate, arrested for minor girl’s gangrape in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Saturday arrested a 78-year-old self-styled godman and his associate for allegedly raping a minor girl over three years back.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Samantaray and his associate, Sukanta Biswal. Police said Samantaray runs one Bhai Bhai Matha at Deuliapatna village under Info Valley police limits on the city outskirts. Biswal, who happens to be the survivor’s relative, reportedly persuaded her family to send her to the ashram to improve her studies and overall well-being.

However, the duo repeatedly raped her in the ashram. The survivor eventually informed her relative Suraj Rout (23) about her ordeal, said the police. The matter came to light after Rout along with his friend Muktikanta Das (28) opened fire on two inmates of the ashram on October 5 to take revenge of the girl’s gangrape.

“Rout and Das had reportedly procured the firearms from Uttar Pradesh. They had even made two failed attempts to attack Samantaray in the matha in August this year. On October 5, the duo again went to the ashram to target the accused, but the inmates confronted them. Rout and Das then opened fire on the inmates, Sunil Barik and Ashok Mohanty, and fled the scene,” said police commissioner, S Dev Datta Singh.

During investigation of the firing case, the cops arrested the two and established the motive behind the shooting, Singh added. Police also seized the weapon of offence from their possession.

Investigation revealed several devotees, including women, are staying in the matha for religious purposes and to seek blessings for better health, education, and fortune. Police are probing whether the self-styled godman has sexually assaulted other women and minor girls, too. They have also sealed the matha.