Delay in revival of Mayurbhanj Ayurveda college sparks discontent

BARIPADA: A strong sense of resentment is brewing among people across the district over the inordinate delay in revival of Mayurbhanj Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya at Takatpur in Baripada.
The college’s revival was a major election agenda for both the BJD and BJP. Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik reportedly had assured its revival before the 2014 and 2019 elections but no action was taken in this regard. Similarly, the BJP made it a poll plank during the 2024 elections, accusing the BJD of not fulfilling its promise. One and a half years after the BJP came to power in the state, the situation continues to remain unchanged.
Recently, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an Ayurveda college in Rairangpur. Though locals welcomed the initiative, they said non-revival of the existing Ayurveda college was more concerning.
Started privately in 1983, the college was shifted to Takatpur in 1990 and began offering Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) course with 30 seats from 1992. It functioned successfully until 2008 when the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) stopped admissions to the college citing inadequate number of qualified teachers.
An employee of the college said, “When the CCIM team came for inspection in 2008, we had 24 teaching staff against the requirement of 30. We didn’t have the money to recruit more teachers and the only revenue we generated was from the fees collected from the students. Fresh admission was stopped due to the ban by CCIM and the last batch of 2007-08 passed out in 2012.”
After closure of the college, even indoor patients stopped visiting the hospital for treatment, he added.
Sources said in 2019, the Health department inspected the college and submitted a feasibility report. A high-level meeting was chaired by the development commissioner and it was decided that Mayurbhanj Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya would be taken over by the state government. However, the decision is yet to be implemented.
College principal Aditya Kumar Panda said students from across the country used to take admission in the college and many graduates now serve in government and private sectors. If the college is reopened, it can once again produce skilled Ayurvedic doctors.