Delay in revival of Mayurbhanj Ayurveda college sparks discontent

BARIPADA: A strong sense of resentment is brewing among people across the district over the inordinate delay in revival of Mayurbhanj Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya at Takatpur in Baripada.

The college’s revival was a major election agenda for both the BJD and BJP. Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik reportedly had assured its revival before the 2014 and 2019 elections but no action was taken in this regard. Similarly, the BJP made it a poll plank during the 2024 elections, accusing the BJD of not fulfilling its promise. One and a half years after the BJP came to power in the state, the situation continues to remain unchanged.

Recently, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an Ayurveda college in Rairangpur. Though locals welcomed the initiative, they said non-revival of the existing Ayurveda college was more concerning.

Started privately in 1983, the college was shifted to Takatpur in 1990 and began offering Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) course with 30 seats from 1992. It functioned successfully until 2008 when the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) stopped admissions to the college citing inadequate number of qualified teachers.