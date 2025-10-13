Implement welfare schemes for widows, Odisha govt tells districts

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to safeguard the rights of widows, the Odisha government has directed all districts to implement a series of welfare measures and promote activities that boost their morale and bring about social integration.
The direction came following an advisory issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which sought to focus on key areas like documentation, shelter, and financial independence of widows. The advisory recommended creating a dedicated widows’ cell in each district to ensure access to property rights and provide support for financial independence through bank accounts, loans and skill development.
The Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department has taken the lead in executing the advisory and asked districts to organise Aadhaar enrolment and correction camps to ensure that widow beneficiaries are seamlessly linked with government welfare schemes.
All districts have also been instructed to organise legal awareness camps to be conducted by the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs). These camps will focus on educating widows about their legal rights, including the right to property succession, maintenance and access to government support systems, so that they are better equipped to claim entitlements without discrimination.
To focus on health and psychological well-being, the districts have been instructed to conduct periodic health check-up camps for widows residing in shelter homes. Medical officers and psychologists will visit these shelters regularly to monitor physical and mental health conditions with a focus on preventive care and emotional support.
“We are monitoring the implementation by districts to ensure that the initiatives reach every beneficiary effectively. They have been asked to submit compliance reports,” said an official of the SSEPD department.
As per the advisory, families and communities have also been urged to promote social integration through inclusive cultural and recreational activities. District administrations have been advised to organise cultural events at local levels to bring widows into the mainstream and restore their confidence and sense of belonging.