Implement welfare schemes for widows, Odisha govt tells districts

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to safeguard the rights of widows, the Odisha government has directed all districts to implement a series of welfare measures and promote activities that boost their morale and bring about social integration.

The direction came following an advisory issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which sought to focus on key areas like documentation, shelter, and financial independence of widows. The advisory recommended creating a dedicated widows’ cell in each district to ensure access to property rights and provide support for financial independence through bank accounts, loans and skill development.

The Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department has taken the lead in executing the advisory and asked districts to organise Aadhaar enrolment and correction camps to ensure that widow beneficiaries are seamlessly linked with government welfare schemes.

All districts have also been instructed to organise legal awareness camps to be conducted by the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs). These camps will focus on educating widows about their legal rights, including the right to property succession, maintenance and access to government support systems, so that they are better equipped to claim entitlements without discrimination.