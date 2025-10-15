Massive fire erupts in Balasore commercial building; assets worth Rs 5 crore destroyed

BALASORE: A massive fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building near the Cinema Square in Balasore town during the early hours of Wednesday.
Assets worth over Rs 5 crore were reportedly damaged in the blaze, though no human casualty or injury was reported in the incident.
Sources said that the fire was suspected to have originated from an electrical short circuit and engulfed the building rapidly, reportedly fueled by firecrackers stored on the upper floor.
Within minutes, smoke and flames spread to the entire building, which prompted panic among nearby shop owners and residents.
Firefighters from Balasore town rushed to the spot after receiving the information. It took them more than two hours to bring it under control.
At least 10 firefighter teams and vehicles were engaged, said official sources. However, the property loss is estimated at around Rs 5 crore to Rs 7 crore as large stocks of goods were completely reduced to ashes.
Police cordoned off the area to prevent public movement while the fire services department is investigating the exact cause of the fire.
Some shopkeepers said that they closed the shop around 11 pm and noticed nothing abnormal.