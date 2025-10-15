Odisha to unveil Inland Vessel Rules, 2025 during India Maritime Week in Mumbai

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha will showcase its emergence as a key player in green hydrogen production and export, and emphasise on shipbuilding, ship repair and recycling at the India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025 event, slated to be held between October 27 and 31 in Mumbai.

At the 6th meeting of the Odisha Maritime Board (OMB) chaired by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja here on Tuesday, it was decided that the state will focus on captive jetty development, port-led industrial growth and initiatives to build a future-ready workforce for the maritime sector.

During IMW-2025, the state will formally unveil the Odisha Inland Vessel Rules, 2025, reinforcing regulatory support for inland water transport. In a bid to enhance infrastructure and tourism, several MoUs will also be signed with the Indian Ports Association (IPA), Paradip Port Authority (PPA), Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd (IPRCL) and Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

Two key publications, including a coffee table book on Odisha’s maritime journey from ancient Kalinga’s naval prowess to its modern-day maritime ambitions, and a white paper on the Odisha Maritime Perspective Plan (OMPP) outlining the long-term vision for integrated maritime development will also be released.