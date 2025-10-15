Two Rajasthan men held for duping woman of Rs 2.49L in Odisha

ANGUL: Angul police on Tuesday arrested two Rajasthan natives on charges of duping a woman from Talcher of Rs 2.49 lakh.

The accused, Gourav Kumar (22) and Bansa Kumar (21), are from Alwar district in Rajasthan. Police seized Rs 20,000 cash, a laptop, several SIM cards, and other incriminating materials from their possession.

Police said the victim, Ranjan Vaishya of Gurudwar area in Talcher, runs a business dealing in shampoos and face washes. To expand her business, she searched online for promoters and distributorship opportunities. The accused responded to her query and convinced her to transfer money for securing a distributorship, providing her with a bank account number.

The woman subsequently deposited Rs 2.49 lakh in instalments between April 4 and May 25. When she received no response after the payments, she lodged a complaint in Angul Cyber police station on June 5.

Following the complaint, Angul SP Rahul Jain formed a special team led by Bikrampur IIC Lalita Pradhan. Tracing the money trail, the team travelled to Rajasthan, where they located and apprehended the accused duo. During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime.

The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. SP Jain said further investigation is underway to determine their involvement in other cyber fraud cases.