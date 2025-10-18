Odisha to hold zero fatality fortnight from November 1

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha recording an increase of 6.75 per cent fatalities due to traffic accidents between January and July as compared to the corresponding period last year, the state government on Friday decided to observe zero fatality fortnight (ZFF) from November 1 to 15 this time.

The state has reported 7,536 road accidents with 3,891 fatalities during the January-July period. Odisha had reported 6,142 road fatalities in 12,375 road accidents in 2024, as against 5,739 deaths in 11,992 accidents in 2023.

Earlier zero fatality weeks (ZFW) were observed twice across all the districts and the outcome had been encouraging. The number of accidents and fatalities had come down substantially during the ZFW observance. The initiative was highly appreciated by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety during their visit to Odisha.

The Commerce and Transport department has asked all collectors and SPs along with the line departments to instruct the field level officials to follow the guidelines and chalk out a detailed plan to achieve the mission of zero fatality during the fortnight.

Principal secretary of the Transport department, Usha Padhee, said on average 16 people die every day in Odisha in such accidents.

“While several initiatives have been taken up by the government for reduction of accidents and fatalities, the focus during the ZFF will be on the four fundamental pillars of road safety - education, enforcement, engineering and emergency care (4Es),” Padhee added.