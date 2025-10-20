Private tutor shot at in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, four detained

BARIPADA: Police on Sunday detained four persons on charges of firing at a private tutor at Badasahi area in Mayurbhanj.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 10 pm on Saturday near an old brick kiln in Shakua village under Badasahi police limits. The tutor, Sanjay Naik (32) of Mankadpal village under Badasahi police limits, was seriously injured in the incident.

The incident took place when Naik was returning home on his bike after teaching students in nearby villages. He was reportedly shot twice in the abdomen by a group of armed miscreants, who later fled the spot.

Locals, hearing his cries for help, rushed to the scene and informed Badasahi police and his family. Naik was initially admitted to Badasahi hospital and later shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada as his condition deteriorated.

Doctors at PRM MCH said two bullets were removed from his abdomen following a major surgery. His condition remains critical.

Badasahi IIC Swarnalata Minz, who reached the spot with a police team, said the detained persons are being interrogated from various angles to trace the motive behind the attack. Family members, however, claimed that Naik had no enmity or dispute with anyone.