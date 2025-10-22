Berhampur police arrest eight including former BJD MLA in BJP leader Pitabasa Panda's murder case

BHUBANESWAR: In a major development, Berhampur police arrested at least eight persons, including a former BJD MLA and an ex-Mayor of Berhampur, in connection with the sensational murder of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabasa Panda.

Of the eight, seven are BJD leaders and workers, including former Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda and ex-mayor Sibasankar Das. Bikram Panda is the current president of BJD’s Ganjam unit. Police sources said the other five accused are also from the BJD. They include BJD corporator Malaya Bisoi and party leaders Madan Dalei, Jogendra Rout, Kalia Bhuyan, and Rajendra Sahu.

Police also arrested a contract killer identified as Pintu Pradhan in connection with Pitabasa Panda’s brutal murder on October 6.

The eight were produced before a court later in the day amid tight security.

The arrests have escalated into a political controversy, with BJD leaders alleging that Bikram Panda was falsely implicated in the murder case. Scores of BJD leaders, led by former MP Chandrasekhar Sahu, protested in front of the District Police Headquarters in Berhampur over Bikram Panda’s arrest.

Meanwhile, police have enhanced security in the coastal town to maintain law and order.