Cops bust job fraud racket that duped 2,000 people across four districts of Rs 2 crore

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police on Thursday claimed to have busted a multi-district job fraud racket that duped around 2,000 people across four districts of nearly Rs 2 crore by promising them sanitation jobs in a fake company.

SP Mukesh Bhamoo said two persons - Samrat Ray (32) of Badabazaar and Padmalaya Tandi (34) of Chiplima - have been arrested in this connection. The accused duo along with another accused from Bhubaneswar floated a bogus company named RMAX Private Limited, which they falsely claimed was authorised to recruit sanitation workers for Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The accused allegedly organised meetings in different parts of Sambalpur, Bargarh, Boudh and Sonepur districts, collecting Rs 12,000 each from hundreds of unemployed youths with promises of jobs offering daily wages of Rs 400. However, when job seekers demanded appointment letters and official documents, the accused made excuses, leading to suspicion. Verification at the SMC office later confirmed that RMAX was a fake company without any tie-up with the civic body.

Following a complaint by one Padma Lochan Gardia (35) of Chiplima in Burla, police registered a case and conducted raids at multiple locations. During the operation, police arrested the accused duo on Wednesday and seized Rs 62.01 lakh cash, a mini-van, car besides several Aadhaar cards, bank passbooks and documents of victims used in the fraud, from Samrat.