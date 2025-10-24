Teen killed by falling tree branch, locals block road

BERHAMPUR: Tension flared up in Ramgiri area of Gajapati district on Thursday as locals staged road blockade demanding compensation for the family of a 19-year-old boy who was killed by a falling branch of a roadside tree.

Traffic from Ramgiri to Paralakhemundi was disrupted for over four hours as irate locals blocked the road at Gandhi chowk with the body of the deceased, identified as Suman Paik.

Sources said on Wednesday, Suman was on way to a farmland with his friends when a large branch of a roadside tree fell on them. While Suman sustained grievous head injuries, four of his friends escaped with minor scratches. The teenager was taken to Ramgiri hospital and later shifted to the district headquarters hospital at Paralakhemundi after his condition worsened. However, he succumbed during treatment.