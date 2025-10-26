Malkangiri gears up for cyclone Montha as heavy rains predicted for district

MALKANGIRI: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for Malkangiri on October 27 and a red alert on October 28 to 30, the district administration has geared up to handle any eventualities arising from cyclone Montha over the Bay of Bengal.

As the IMD predicts the cyclone is likely to make landfall near Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, it may affect Malkangiri. “We are fully prepared to meet any exigencies,” collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay told the media on Saturday.

Leaves of all employees have been cancelled from October 25 to 30 in view of the cyclone. He added that affected people will be shifted to four permanent and 16 temporary shelters, if necessary.

The administration has stocked sufficient food and medicines to deal with emergencies. A joint team of tehsil officials and police will be deployed on both sides of the district’s low-lying bridges, which have historically been vulnerable during floods. All stranded people near these bridges will be supplied with dry food.

Additionally, all low-lying areas have been identified, and line department officials have been put on alert. Extra precautions are being taken in anticipation of possible landslides in the Bonda Hill and Chitrakonda regions. Two ODRAF teams from Koraput will also be deployed in advance to handle any emergencies.

A district emergency center, comprising officials from various departments, will be operational throughout this period.