BJD complains against Odisha's Nuapada collector, SP

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Monday lodged a complaint with the chief electoral officer (CEO) against Nuapada district collector and SP for alleged misuse of their official position and government machinery in the ensuing Assembly bypoll. The party has accused both the officials of trying to intimidate and coerce its workers into joining BJP.

A memorandum submitted to CEO RS Gopalan by a delegation of the BJD leaders alleged that such systematic and high-handed use of authority by collector Madhusudan Dash and SP Amritpal Singh grossly undermined the democratic process and casts serious doubt on the impartiality of the election administration.

The BJD urged the CEO to ensure that all officials involved in the election process maintain strict neutrality and act in accordance with the law and the model code of conduct and initiate appropriate action against any act of intimidation, coercion and misuse of government machinery to influence the outcome of the by-election.