BJP’s bypoll campaign gathers pace in Odisha

NUAPADA: With just two weeks left for Nuapada by-election, the BJP has stepped up campaigning with senior leaders camping in the Assembly constituency to garner support for party candidate Jay Dholakia.

On Monday, former union minister Bishweswar Tudu and Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling led padyatras in Wards 3 and 4 of Nuapada Municipality, seeking votes for the BJP candidate. The leaders interacted with voters, highlighting the party’s vision for development in the region. Titilagarh MLA Nabin Jain and Bhatli legislator Irasis Acharya also joined the rallies.

Similarly, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik addressed an election rally at Mahulbhata village under Poinr panchayat in Komna block. The meeting witnessed participation from members of the tribal community, many of whom formally joined the BJP.

On the day, wife of late Nuapada legislator Rajendra Dholakia and Jay’s mother Kalpana Dholakia also joined the campaign trail. Accompanied by Mayurbhanj MP Naba Charan Majhi and BJP state secretary Bhagaban Mohanty, she campaigned in villages under Sahipala panchayat of Nuapada block, drawing emotional public response.

The BJD also held a public meeting at Khairani panchayat which was attended by hundreds of women, farmers, labourers, kendu leaf pluckers and youths. Party leaders highlighted former chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s contribution to Nuapada’s development and called upon people to ensure victory for BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria.

They alleged that several welfare schemes benefiting the people have been discontinued under the current BJP government, leading to growing discontent among the public.