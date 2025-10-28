Doctors at Shanti Hospital perform Odisha’s first successful telesurgery

CUTTACK: In a remarkable medical feat, the Shanti Memorial Hospital here successfully performed a tele-robotic surgery on a 24-year-old youth suffering from obstructed groin hernia, a potentially life-threatening condition.

Lead surgeon and CMD of the hospital Dr Sreejoy Patnaik conducted the surgery remotely from Gurgaon with the entire operation taking little over one hour. The surgery was performed using the SSI Mantra Surgical Robotic System.

A resident of Jaripadia in Tangi, the patient required emergency surgery to save his life. The procedure involving a robotic transabdominal preperitoneal (TAPP) repair along with a Robotic Cholecystectomy, was conducted remotely between SS Innovations Headquarters at Gurugram in Haryana, and Shanti Memorial Hospital, Cuttack, spanning an impressive 1,760 kilometre.

The hospital claimed to be the first to have performed the surgery in the state and the second in eastern India. On Monday, it also celebrated the successful completion of its 100th robotic surgery.

Addressing mediapersons on the occasion, Dr Patnaik, a renowned surgical gastroenterologist, metabolic and bariatric surgeon, said, “This is not just a technological feat, but a humanitarian one. The patient needed an emergency operation, and the telesurgical approach allowed us to deliver expert care instantly. This achievement proves that advanced surgical technology can and should serve patients across all parts of India.”