Poet Phani Mohanty gets Godabarish Samman

BHUBANESWAR: Renowned poet Phani Mohanty, recipient of the Odisha Sahitya Akademi and Central Sahitya Akademi awards, was on Sunday conferred the prestigious ‘Godabarish Samman’.

The award was given to Mohanty during the 68th annual celebration of Godabarish Sahitya Sansad, the oldest literary institution of the state capital, and the 138th birth anniversary of Pandit Godabarish Mishra, held at the Gita Gobinda Sadan here.

Noted litterateurs Krupasagar Sahu, Ashwini Kumar Mishra, Prof Sarat Chandra Rath, Indira Dash, Anita Ray, Priya Ranjan Sahu and Minati Lenka were also felicitated for their outstanding contributions in the field of poetry, fiction, essays and literary writings.

Chief guest Prof Prafulla Kumar Mohanty shared his reflections on the poetic philosophy of Pandit Godabarish Mishra, while guest of honour Sanghamitra Mishra spoke on his literary and biographical achievements.

Prof Upendra Prasad Nayak, senior member of the Sansad and secretary Ramachandra Mohanty also spoke. Prof Nayak’s book ‘Bhinna Drushti Bhinna Diganta’ and Kalandi Chandra Bhanja’s ‘Madhumati’ were formally released during the event. The Sansad’s annual journal ‘Murchhana-2025’ was also unveiled on the occasion.

The celebration witnessed participation of several writers, poets and literature enthusiasts from different parts of the state.