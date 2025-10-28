Robbers loot gold, cash worth Rs 40 lakh from businesswoman’s house in Odisha

ROURKELA: Four armed miscreants reportedly looted gold ornaments and cash worth around Rs 40 lakh from the house of a businesswoman in Bonai area of Sundargarh district in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Police said the miscreants raided the house of Trupti Rekha Sahu (54) at Hatapada of Bazaar Road in Bonai, about 70 km from Rourkela, at around 12.30 am. They overpowered Trupti and her daughter Nikita (26), tied the duo and decamped with around 150 gram of gold and Rs 22 lakh cash. Trupti runs an electrical shop near her house.

Police have detained Trupti’s male house help Sanat Behera (30) of Reamal in Deogarh district for questioning.

Sources said on Sunday night, the mother-daughter duo was present in the house while Sanat was in a room outside. The house help was reportedly taken hostage by the miscreants who forced him to call Trupti over phone on the pretext of seeking medicines for stomachache. When the woman opened the door, the miscreants entered the house. After staying inside for a couple of hours, they decamped with the cash and gold ornaments.