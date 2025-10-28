Southern districts in Odisha put on alert as storm approaches Andhra coast

As severe cyclone Montha advances towards Andhra Pradesh coast, the southern districts of Odisha have gone into emergency mode to prevent loss of lives and property.
In Malkangiri district, the administration evacuated around 5,500 people from low-lying areas to safer places on Monday. At least 217 expectant mothers were also shifted to safer places like Maa Gruhas as a precautionary measure. Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay said the administration is on high alert and monitoring the situation from the 24x7 control room in Malkangiri town. All schools and anganwadi centres across the district will remain closed on October 28 and 29 in view of the cyclonic storm.
As the cyclone is expected to pass through Balimela reservoir in Chitrakonda, the Water Resources officials have also been asked to remain on high alert. The Forest department has formed 20 response teams and deployed its personnel in vulnerable areas with necessary tools and safety equipment to deal with any eventuality.
Similarly in Gajapati, the administration has opened control rooms in every panchayat and block including the district headquarters town to deal with the situation.
Collector Madhumita said the administration has started evacuating people residing in 139 landslide-affected areas in the district to safer places. So far, 103 pregnant women have been shifted to Maa Gruhas. Along with five permanent cyclone shelters, various school and panchayat buildings will be used as temporary shelters.
Due to the possibility of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, tourist places including waterfalls have been closed. All schools and anganwadi centres in the district have also been closed from October 27 to 30 in view of the approaching cyclone. “We are fully prepared to deal with any eventuality likely to occur due to the impact of cyclone Montha,” Madhumita added.
In Koraput, normal life was affected on the day as rains accompanied by strong winds lashed the district under the influence of cyclone Montha. The inclement weather was witnessed in Narayanpatana, Bandhugaon, Pottangi, Nandapur, Semiliguda, Nandapur, Jeypore, Lamtaput and Pottangi areas.
Sources said while the Visakhapatnam-Raipur NH-26 and state highways wore a deserted look, educational institutions, banks and government offices reported thin attendance as people remained indoors in view of the approaching cyclone.
On the day, Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan held a meeting with senior officials to review preparedness measures. Block officers of Kotpad, Jeypore, Kundra and Borigumma were asked to evacuate people residing in low-lying areas to cyclone shelters.
The civil supplies officials were instructed to stock adequate dry food.
Administration of other districts including Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kendrapara and Balasore are also on high alert.