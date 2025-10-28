Southern districts in Odisha put on alert as storm approaches Andhra coast

As severe cyclone Montha advances towards Andhra Pradesh coast, the southern districts of Odisha have gone into emergency mode to prevent loss of lives and property.

In Malkangiri district, the administration evacuated around 5,500 people from low-lying areas to safer places on Monday. At least 217 expectant mothers were also shifted to safer places like Maa Gruhas as a precautionary measure. Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay said the administration is on high alert and monitoring the situation from the 24x7 control room in Malkangiri town. All schools and anganwadi centres across the district will remain closed on October 28 and 29 in view of the cyclonic storm.

As the cyclone is expected to pass through Balimela reservoir in Chitrakonda, the Water Resources officials have also been asked to remain on high alert. The Forest department has formed 20 response teams and deployed its personnel in vulnerable areas with necessary tools and safety equipment to deal with any eventuality.

Similarly in Gajapati, the administration has opened control rooms in every panchayat and block including the district headquarters town to deal with the situation.

Collector Madhumita said the administration has started evacuating people residing in 139 landslide-affected areas in the district to safer places. So far, 103 pregnant women have been shifted to Maa Gruhas. Along with five permanent cyclone shelters, various school and panchayat buildings will be used as temporary shelters.