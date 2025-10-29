Orissa HC seeks govt response on manpower shortage, poor infrastructure at SCB

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought a reply from the state government on the alarming conditions prevailing in several departments of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH), Cuttack, after perusing a report filed by the Advocates’ Committee highlighting shortage of space, manpower and basic infrastructure.
A two-judge bench of Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh, while taking up the matter relating to SCBMCH recently, noted that the Advocates’ Committee had submitted a detailed report covering departments including the burn unit, neonatal care unit, bone marrow transplant unit, general medicine and cardiology and CTVS.
The bench observed that the burn unit was functioning in a small space and there was every possibility of infection to the burn patients as most beds were kept in open space.
In the NCU, the report revealed that two newborn babies were kept in a single tray for investigation and observation due to lack of space and manpower.
The committee said despite multiple requests by the gynaecology department to the authorities, no action had been taken.
The BMT unit was found in distressing condition with patients being treated on the floor. Similar scenes were found in the general medicine department. In the cardiology and cardiothoracic department, though new equipment like ECHO and ECMO machines had been provided, some of them have not yet been installed and some are stored in the OT only.
Accordingly, the court directed the state counsel to obtain instructions on the issues and fixed November 13 for further hearing on the matter.