Orissa HC seeks govt response on manpower shortage, poor infrastructure at SCB

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought a reply from the state government on the alarming conditions prevailing in several departments of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH), Cuttack, after perusing a report filed by the Advocates’ Committee highlighting shortage of space, manpower and basic infrastructure.

A two-judge bench of Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh, while taking up the matter relating to SCBMCH recently, noted that the Advocates’ Committee had submitted a detailed report covering departments including the burn unit, neonatal care unit, bone marrow transplant unit, general medicine and cardiology and CTVS.

The bench observed that the burn unit was functioning in a small space and there was every possibility of infection to the burn patients as most beds were kept in open space.