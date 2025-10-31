Poet and BJP leader Sankarsan Parida passes away

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent poet and senior BJP leader Sankarsan Parida passed away on Thursday after a prolonged battle with lung cancer.

He has been undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar after his condition became critical at Capital Hospital here. He had earlier received treatment for cancer in Mumbai.

Former president of Puri zilla parishad, Parida was a widely recognised poet and social worker. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

After the news of Parida’s death was announced, condolences poured in from literary circles, political leaders and people from across the state. In his condolence message, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “I am deeply anguished over the sudden passing away of Parida. His death left a great void in the state politics and in the literary world.”

State BJP president Manmohan Samal, Puri MP Sambit Patra, senior BJP leaders Samir Mohanty, BJP state OBC Morcha president Surath Biswal, former MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra and several other leaders also condoled Parida’s death.

The mortal remains of Parida were brought to the state BJP headquarters here where leaders and party workers paid their last respect.