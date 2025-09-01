Odisha lady postmaster embezzles depositor’s money, arrested

ROURKELA: Birmitrapur police on Saturday arrested a woman postmaster of Sundargarh’s Kuanrmunda block on charges of siphoning off money from the account of a depositor.

Accused Suchita Xess (27) was posted at the sub-post office in Andhari gram panchayat. She was booked under sections 318 (2), 316 (5), 336 (3) and 340 (2) of the BNS.

She was arrested after a depositor, Sunita Sahoo (27) of Andhari village, lodged a complaint with police on Friday alleging that Rs 10,000 was siphoned off from her postal account by the postmaster. The complainant claimed the amount was illegally withdrawn from her account on June 13 and she came to know about it recently.

Sahoo further alleged that the postmaster illegally withdrew money from accounts of various depositors by forging their signatures and thumb impressions. On Saturday, the depositors also staged protest before the Andhari sub-post office demanding refund of their money.

IIC of Birmitrapur police station Ram Prasad Nag said according to preliminary investigation, the accused was involved in stealing money from various other accounts. After the postal authorities came to know about her illegal activities recently, she was placed under suspension. Subsequently, Xess went into hiding.

“The accused returned to Andhari village recently following which police arrested her. She has been produced in court. Appropriate action will be taken against her after receiving complaints from other depositors,” Nag added.